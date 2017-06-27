(Refiles to add WSJ in headline)
June 26 Sprint Corp is in exclusive talks
with Charter Communications Inc and Comcast Corp
to explore a deal that could boost the cable
companies' wireless service, The Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son had entered into a two-month,
exclusive agreement with the companies for discussions through
late-July, holding merger talks with T-Mobile US Inc,
the WSJ said on Monday.(on.wsj.com/2sKN46I)
In April, Comcast unveiled a wireless service with an
unlimited data plan, making it the first major U.S. cable
provider to enter the highly competitive wireless market.
Sprint, Charter and Comcast were not immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)