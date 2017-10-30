Japan's SoftBank calling off talks to merge Sprint, T-Mobile - Nikkei

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp plans to break off negotiations of a merger between subsidiary Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc amid a failure to agree on ownership of the combined company, Nikkei reported. (s.nikkei.com/2z03Bb0)

Sources told Reuters last week that T-Mobile and Sprint were laying the groundwork for special committees of their boards of directors to decide on a merger between the third and fourth largest U.S. wireless carriers.

SoftBank, Sprint and T-Mobile did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)