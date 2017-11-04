FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sprint and T-Mobile end merger negotiations
November 4, 2017 / 5:56 PM / in 41 minutes

Sprint and T-Mobile end merger negotiations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp and T-Mobile USA Inc have ended merger negotiations, the companies said in a joint statement on Saturday.

The companies said they ended talks because they “were unable to find mutually agreeable terms.”

This would be the second time an attempted merger of Sprint, controlled by SoftBank Group Corp, and T-Mobile, controlled by Deutsche Telekom, has failed. A combined company would have had more than 130 million U.S. subscribers, behind Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc.

Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Matthew Lewis

