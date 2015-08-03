FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sprint names new CFO in management shake-up
August 3, 2015

Sprint names new CFO in management shake-up

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp on Monday said Chief Financial Officer Joseph Euteneuer will be leaving the company, and named Tarek Robbiati to succeed him.

Robbiati, who will join in late August, has served as deputy chief financial officer of Telstra Corp Ltd, Australia’s leading telecommunications company, the company said.

Sprint also said Günther Ottendorfer is joining as chief operating officer, technology, effective immediately.

The company also promoted John Saw to chief technology officer. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

