Sprint offers 50 pct off for users to switch from other carriers
#Market News
November 18, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

Sprint offers 50 pct off for users to switch from other carriers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Customers who switch to Sprint from Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile will have to pay only half of what they pay for their existing plans, the No.4 U.S. carrier said.

Sprint Corp said on Wednesday that the offer is limited to only certain plans and customers can sign up between Nov. 20 and Jan. 7 for the new rates, which will remain valid till January, 2018.

Shares of the company, which said on Tuesday that it would make a “major announcement” on Wednesday, were down 7 percent in afternoon trading.

This offer is similar to Sprint’s “Cut your bill in Half” plan in December 2014 where it said it would slash monthly costs in half for customers who switched over from AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc.

However, this year’s offer is expanded to include switch overs from T-Mobile US Inc, which surpassed Sprint to become the third largest U.S. carrier in mid-2015.

T-Mobile and Sprint, which is in the middle of a turnaround plan, usually offer cheaper plans to lure customers from Verizon and AT&T, the top two U.S. carriers.

Earlier this month Sprint said it aimed to slash fiscal 2016 expenses by as much as $2.5 billion, through layoffs and a wide array of cost controls. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

