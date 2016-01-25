FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sprint cuts 2,500 jobs, mostly in call centers - report
January 25, 2016

Sprint cuts 2,500 jobs, mostly in call centers - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp has cut at least 2,500 jobs and closed six customer care centers, the Kansas City Star reported on Monday, citing company officials.

The job cuts, mostly in customer care, also include 574 positions at Sprint's headquarters in Overland Park, Kansas, the newspaper said. (bit.ly/1OTfRaz)

The paper said Sprint sent an email to employees last week to notify them of the call center closings that will idle about 2,000 employees.

The U.S. telecom company, in the middle of a turnaround, has been looking at areas such as labor costs, network operating expenses, information technology and administrative expenses to reduce costs.

Sprint said in November 2014 that it would fire 2,000 employees. (reut.rs/1Px3cQi) (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

