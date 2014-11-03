FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sprint 3rd-qtr revenue rises slightly less than expected
November 3, 2014 / 9:15 PM / 3 years ago

Sprint 3rd-qtr revenue rises slightly less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp, the No. 3 U.S. mobile provider, on Monday reported an increase in quarterly revenue that was slightly below analysts’ expectations.

The carrier has struggled to turn around several quarters of losses in an environment of intense price competition.

The company, which is 80 percent owned by Japan’s SoftBank Corp, said its operating losses narrowed to $192 million, or 19 cents per share, in the third quarter, from a loss of $380 million, or 24 cents per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue rose to $8.5 billion from $7.7 billion in the quarter, slightly below the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Marina Lopes)

