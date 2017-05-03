Sprint Corp's shares slid 10 percent on
Wednesday after the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier did not give
specifics on deals it would pursue, even as its quarterly loss
narrowed and it recorded strong subscriber growth.
Investors had high hopes for specific details on merger
discussions on the company's post-earnings conference call from
Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son, who is chief executive of Japan's
SoftBank Group Corp, Sprint's controlling shareholder.
Instead, he introduced a new tool that Sprint was launching
for customers to extend their network coverage and said the
company was generally interested in exploring opportunities for
a deal.
"If there are opportunities, we would be very much
open-minded," he said. "We are self-sufficient, so we are not in
a rush."
Shares were down 10 percent in midday trading to $8.17.
Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzche said in a research note
that in addition to the tone of the conference call, the
company's lack of a tangible cost-cutting goal for 2017, coupled
with no improved free cash flow forecast, weighed on the stock.
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission barred merger
talks among telecommunications companies for over a year as it
conducted an auction of airwaves from broadcasters for wireless
use. Since the FCC-mandated quiet period concluded in late
April, companies can now have discussions.
Reuters reported in February that SoftBank was positioning
itself for deal talks with T-Mobile US Inc top
shareholder, Deutsche Telekom AG, once the airwaves
auction ended.
On a call with reporters on Wednesday, Sprint Chief
Executive Marcelo Claure reiterated that the company was open to
buying, selling or merging with another player. He also said
that at this point in time, Sprint did not intend to separately
sell its spectrum because its holdings give it a competitive
advantage.
Sprint's net loss slimmed to $283 million, or 7 cents per
share, in the fourth quarter ended March 31, from $554 million,
or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net operating revenue rose 5.8 percent to $8.54 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected a net loss of 4 cents per
share on revenue of $7.93 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Sprint added 42,000 postpaid phone subscribers, or those who
pay a monthly bill, in the quarter. Analysts said the numbers
were relatively strong.
Prepaid subscribers rose 180,000 on a net basis in what
Sprint said was a return to growth for the first time in two
years.
(Additional reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)