FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sprint revenue falls on price cuts and promotions
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Sprint revenue falls on price cuts and promotions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp’s quarterly revenue fell 1.8 percent as the U.S. mobile provider struggles to reverse a decline in its subscriber base by cutting prices and offering promotions.

Sprint’s net loss more than doubled to $2.38 billion, or 60 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31 from $1.04 billion, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, which is 80 percent owned by Japan’s SoftBank Corp, said its net operating revenue fell to $8.97 billion from $9.14 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.