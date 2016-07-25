FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

Sprint reports bigger quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp, the No.4 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a bigger quarterly loss as the company provided heavy discounts to attract customers.

The company's net loss widened to $302 million, or 8 cents per share, in the first quarter ended June 30, from $20 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Net operating revenue of Sprint, majority owned by Japan's SoftBank Corp, fell marginally to $8.01 billion from $8.03 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
