SoftBank acquires additional shares in Sprint

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Japanese telecoms group SoftBank Group Corp, the majority owner of U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp, said it acquired additional shares in Sprint.

SoftBank, which owns about 80 percent of Sprint, said it purchased additional shares of Sprint through its wholly owned subsidiary Galaxy Investment Holdings Inc.

SoftBank said, as a result of the purchase, it does not contemplate that its ownership of Sprint’s outstanding common stock will increase to 85 percent or more. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)