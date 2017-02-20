SoftBank shares up; sources say co willing to cede control of Sprint

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Shares in SoftBank Group Corp rose 2 percent in morning trade on Monday after a Reuters report that the Japanese company is prepared to cede control of Sprint Corp to T-Mobile US Inc to clinch a merger of the two U.S. wireless carriers.

SoftBank is expected to approach T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom AG for negotiations when an ongoing auction of airwaves ends in April and a ban on talks between rivals is lifted, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)