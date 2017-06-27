Sprint Corp's talks with Charter
Communications Inc and Comcast Corp about a
wireless partnership added another layer of uncertainty to the
outlook for potential deals in the cable and telecommunications
sector.
Sprint, controlled by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp,
has entered into a two-month period of exclusive negotiations
with Charter and Comcast, while putting merger talks with
T-Mobile US Inc on hold until the end of July, sources
told Reuters late on Monday.
Sprint shares were up nearly 6 percent to $8.46 in late
Tuesday morning New York Stock Exchange trading.
There has been widespread speculation that the end of the
U.S. Federal Communication Commission's latest spectrum auction
would trigger a wave of consolidation in the telecommunications
and cable sectors. Executives have openly talked about potential
tie-ups, but no mergers have been struck.
Craig Moffett, an analyst at MoffettNathanson, described
Sprint's talks to provide the backbone for a wireless network
for Comcast and Charter as a "three-way hedge" for the
companies.
"From a game theory perspective, this is a fascinating
move," Moffett wrote in an email.
The two cable companies are hedging for a possible tie-up
between Sprint and T-Mobile that could reduce their negotiating
leverage, and the wireless deal also allows Sprint to hedge
against the risk that a merger with T-Mobile never happens, the
analyst said.
A wireless deal with Comcast and Charter would also give
Sprint somewhat more negotiating leverage if it does secure a
tie-up with T-Mobile, he added.
New Street Research analyst Jonathan Chaplin characterized
Sprint's move as a clear negative for T-Mobile, Verizon
Communications Inc and AT&T Inc.
T-Mobile's shares fell 1.6 percent to $62.12, while those of
Comcast fell less than 1 percent to $39.30. Charter's shares
were little changed at $331.26.
JPMorgan analysts said if the talks with Charter and Comcast
failed, Sprint's negotiating position could weaken if it were to
restart merger talks with T-Mobile, which is controlled by
Germany's Deutsche Telekom AG.
And if Sprint and T-Mobile merger talks fall apart, that
could strengthen the case for a tie-up between T-Mobile and Dish
Network Corp, Jefferies analysts said in a note.
Dish shares were up 1.5 percent at $64.80 on Tuesday.
Analysts have speculated that Dish, a satellite TV provider
that has also been buying up spectrum, could be an attractive
acquisition target for both Verizon and T-Mobile.
Comcast and Charter announced a wireless partnership in May
in a bid to offset customer attrition as younger viewers shun
high-priced subscriptions in favor of cheaper online options.
Both cable companies already have network-resale or mobile
virtual network operator (MVNO) agreements with Verizon.
MVNOs do not own networks, and instead rent capacity from
established operators to sell on to their customers, usually at
low prices due to their small overheads, with cheap distribution
through the internet or convenience stores.
The cable companies' agreement with Verizon restricts them
to offer wireless within their own service areas, while a deal
with Sprint could allow them to offer the service nationally,
the analysts said.
The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the
negotiations between the companies on Monday, said Charter and
Comcast were in preliminary talks to take an equity stake in
Sprint as part of an agreement.
A minority equity investment was being discussed but that it
may not be part of any deal, sources told Reuters.
Charter and Comcast could also look at jointly acquiring
Sprint, but that is unlikely, the sources said.
AT&T shares tumbled 1 percent to $37.75 and Verizon shares
were down 1.6 percent at $45.