Dish says has not withdrawn its Clearwire offer

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp Chairman Charlie Ergen said on Monday that the company has not withdrawn Dish’s acquisition offer for Clearwire Corp but that it would honor the terms of an agreement Clearwire made with Sprint Nextel Corp.

Dish made a $3.30 per share counteroffer for Clearwire in January after Sprint agreed to buy out Clearwire for $2.97 per share. Then Dish announced a $25.5 billion offer for Sprint Nextel on Monday, trumping a $20 billion agreement for Japan’s Softbank Corp to buy Sprint.