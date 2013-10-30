CORRECTED-Sprint posts decline in third-quarter revenue

(Corrects revenue number to $8.68 bln, not $7.68 bln)

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp posted a decline in third-quarter revenue on Wednesday as it lost more subscribers than expected following the shutdown of its older iDen network.

Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. mobile operator which is 80 percent owned by SoftBank, reported a profit of $383 million, compared with a loss of $767 million in the year-ago quarter, before Sprint’s deal with SoftBank and its July purchase of Clearwire Corp. Revenue fell to $8.68 billion from $8.76 billion. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)