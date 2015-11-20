FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sprint set to raise $1.1 bln from sale/lease-back deal
November 20, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

Sprint set to raise $1.1 bln from sale/lease-back deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp said it would raise about $1.1 billion in cash by selling and then leasing back some leased-out mobile devices to a company whose backers include SoftBank Group Corp.

Sprint also cut its full year adjusted EBITDA forecast to $6.8 billion-$7.1 billion from $7.2 billion-$7.6 billion, based on the deal and the inclusion of “transformation program costs.”

Sprint shares were down 4.2 percent at $3.88 in premarket trading on Friday. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

