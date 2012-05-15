Sprint shareholders vote to re-elect Hesse

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 15 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Sprint Nextel Corp voted to re-elect Chief Executive Dan Hesse as a director, defeating a push by one key shareholder to get the executive off the wireless service provider’s board of directors.

The company did not immediately reveal what percentage of votes were in favor of Hesse’s re-election.

The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, which has a roughly 4 percent stake in Sprint, said last week that it would vote against Hesse’s re-election.

Hesse has come under fire this year from shareholders disappointed with the hit the company’s results took from subsidizing Apple Inc’s popular iPhones and other investments the company is making.