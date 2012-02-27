FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sprint offers $2 bln in notes
#Market News
February 27, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 6 years

Sprint offers $2 bln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sprint Nextel Corp plans to raise $2 billion in debt in a private transaction, the company said on Monday.

Sprint, which is spending $7 billion on a network upgrade, said it would use the funds for general purposes, including its network upgrade or potential funding of Clearwire Corp, in which it already has a majority stake.

The No. 3 U.S. mobile provider said the notes would be due in 2017 and 2020. Sprint already sold $4 billion in bonds in November to help it fill a funding gap for its network upgrade and its commitment to pay more than $15 billion to Apple Inc for their iPhone agreement.

