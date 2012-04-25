FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sprint Nextel posts wider quarterly loss
April 25, 2012 / 11:10 AM / 5 years ago

Sprint Nextel posts wider quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - Sprint Nextel posted a wider quarterly loss as the No. 3 U.S. mobile service provider grappled with steep costs stemming from a network upgrade project and subsidies for smartphones such as Apple Inc’s iPhone.

Sprint posted a loss of $863 million, or 29 cents per share, compared with a loss of $439 million, or 15 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose 5 percent to $8.7 billion from $8.3 billion and was in line with Wall Street estimates of $8.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

