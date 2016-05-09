FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sprint must face New York claims for sales tax as far back as 2005
May 9, 2016 / 11:36 PM / a year ago

Sprint must face New York claims for sales tax as far back as 2005

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

In the latest blow to Sprint Communications Inc in its battle with New York over sales taxes, a New York judge ruled that the company must face claims that it deliberately failed to collect taxes on flat-rate cellphone services as far back as 2005.

In a decision filed Friday, Justice O. Peter Sherwood of state Supreme Court in Manhattan denied Sprint’s motion to dismiss claims before March 31, 2008. The company had argued the claims were barred by a three-year statute of limitations in tax law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/24I9Nyw

