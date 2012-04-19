FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY sues Sprint for over $300 mln over taxes
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

NY sues Sprint for over $300 mln over taxes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - New York on Thursday sued Sprint Nextel Corp for more than $300 million, accusing the company of tax fraud for deliberately not collecting or paying millions of dollars of taxes for its cell phone service.

Sprint, the third-biggest U.S. mobile service provider, failed to bill customers for more than $100 million of taxes for its wireless services over seven years, according to New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

Schneiderman filed his complaint in the New York State Supreme Court on Thursday, and said the case is the first tax enforcement action filed under the state’s False Claims Act.

The lawsuit seeks three times the amount underpaid, plus penalties.

Schneiderman said Sprint’s decision not to collect and pay taxes was part of the Overland Park, Kansas-based company’s nationwide effort to lure customers from rivals such as AT&T Inc and Verizon Wireless, and make its service $4.6 million less expensive per month.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.