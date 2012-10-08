FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sprint outages ground Alaska Airlines flights
#Market News
October 8, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 5 years

Sprint outages ground Alaska Airlines flights

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - An outage that cut phone and data service to Sprint customers in parts of California, Oregon and Washington also grounded some Alaska Airlines passengers on Monday as it knocked the air carrier’s reservations system off line.

Crystal Davis, a spokeswoman for Sprint Nextel Corp, said the outages were caused by two cuts in the company’s fiber optic cable network.

One was accidentally cut early Monday morning while maintenance work was being conducted on a railroad track between Chicago and Milwaukee, she said.

The company is still investigating the cause of the second cut, which occurred between Tacoma, Washington and Portland, Oregon.

Davis said that fiber cuts are typically accidental, but that sabotage had not been ruled out as the cause of the second incident.

Alaska Airlines said on its Facebook page that it lost its connection to the Sabre reservations system, which it also uses to check customers in for flights.

The carrier, which is owned by Alaska Air Group Inc, said on its website that it had canceled six flights.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
