Sprint estimates Q2 revenue rose 3 pct

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp, the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier, estimated a 3 percent rise in second-quarter operating revenue as heavy promotions helped attract more customers.

The company said it estimated net operating revenue rose to $8.25 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30 from $7.85 billion a year earlier.

Sprint's net loss narrowed to $142 million from $585 million. The latest quarter included a non-cash after-tax gain of $218 million related to certain spectrum swaps with other carriers. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)