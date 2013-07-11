FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sprint tweaks pricing, promises life-time of unlimited data
July 11, 2013 / 7:31 PM / in 4 years

Sprint tweaks pricing, promises life-time of unlimited data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp on Thursday unveiled new pricing for its wireless service and offered its customers a guarantee of unlimited data services for as long as they keep their account with the No. 3 operator, in an effort to fight back against its bigger rivals Verizon Wireless and AT&T Inc.

The announcement came just a day after SoftBank Corp closed its $21.6 billion purchase of 78 percent of Sprint. Analysts have said they expected the deal to amp up competition in the U.S. wireless market.

