Sprint revenue falls 6.7 pct as promotion costs weigh
May 5, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Sprint revenue falls 6.7 pct as promotion costs weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp’s quarterly revenue fell 6.7 percent as the U.S. mobile provider aggressively cut prices and offered promotions to attract more subscribers.

Sprint’s net loss widened to $224 million, or 6 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31 from $151 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, which is 80 percent owned by Japan’s SoftBank Corp, said net operating revenue fell to $8.28 billion from $8.88 billion.

Sprint added 1.2 million new customers on a net basis in the quarter, compared with a net loss of 383,000 customers last year. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak in New York and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

