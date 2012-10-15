FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks OK $21.1 bln loans to Softbank for Sprint deal -sources
October 15, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

Banks OK $21.1 bln loans to Softbank for Sprint deal -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Four banks approved loans totalling 1.65 trillion yen ($21.1 billion) to Softbank Corp , three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday, bringing the company closer to clinching a $20 billion deal to take control of U.S. carrier Sprint Nextel Corp.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Deutsche Bank will provide the loans to Softbank, the sources said.

The four banks submitted a commitment letter to Softbank promising the loans on Monday, they said.

