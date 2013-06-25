FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sprint shareholders give thumbs up to takeover by Softbank
June 25, 2013 / 3:21 PM / 4 years ago

Sprint shareholders give thumbs up to takeover by Softbank

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Sprint Nextel Corp voted on Tuesday in favor of a sweetened takeover offer from SoftBank Corp, ending a contentious takeover battle for the No. 3 U.S. wireless service provider.

Japan’s SoftBank, which fought Dish Network Corp to buy Sprint, now just needs approval from the Federal Communications Commission, the U.S. telecommunications regulator, to close the deal.

According to Sprint, about 80 percent of its shares outstanding were voted in favor of the $21.6 billion deal that would leave SoftBank with 78 percent ownership of the company.

