BRIEF-Sprint blames equipment vendors for quarter-long network upgrade delay
October 25, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Sprint blames equipment vendors for quarter-long network upgrade delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sprint Nextel Corp : * Says delays from equipment vendors are making it 1 quarter late on its

network vision network upgrade plans * Says to increase external marketing efforts in Q4 * Says expects nextel customer recapture rate to decline in 2013 * Says if it gets more vendor financing it probably wouldn’t happen until Q1

still talking with vendors * Says Softbank Corp deal gives it more flexibility to make sure its

spectrum assets are sufficient * CEO declines comment on likelihood of any transaction but says will look at

what spectrum is available, possible mergers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
