BRIEF-Clearwire says was unable to reach alternative deals to Sprint
December 17, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Clearwire says was unable to reach alternative deals to Sprint

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Sprint Nextel Corp : * CEO says does not expect Clearwire deal to affect timing of Softbank

deal if it can begin Clearwire deal process immediately * CEO says 21 cents per megahertz/pop is a “very fair price” for clearwire’s

spectrum * Clearwire CEO says was not able to earch agreements for alternative

partnerships to Sprint, could not sell the co to another buyer because of its

governance terms * Clearwire CEO says looked to sell spectrum recently but received no new

interest * Clearwire CEO says has limited access to new debt capital * Clearwire CEO says restructuring is quite possible should deal with Sprint

not succeed * Says moving filing of Softbank s-4 form to Q1, to include some details of

Clearwire deal * Says to take down Clearwire wimax network over time * Says does not expect Clearwire deal to have any effect on sprint’s network

vision network upgrade * Says technically it could add more hosting partners after adding Clearwire

spectrum but that this would require negotiations

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
