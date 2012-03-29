FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sprott profit plunges on lower metal prices
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 6 years ago

Sprott profit plunges on lower metal prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Sprott Inc, a Canadian asset manager specializing in resources, said its quarterly profit plunged 96 percent mainly due to weak precious metals prices that dragged down investments.

For the fourth quarter, net income fell to C$4.6 million, or 3 Canadian cents a share, from C$108.6 million, or 72 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Total revenue for the Toronto-based company fell 84 percent to C$38.1 million. Gross performance fees fell to C$2.5 million from C$199.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

