Valeant nears deal for "female Viagra" maker Sprout Pharmaceuticals - WSJ
August 20, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

Valeant nears deal for "female Viagra" maker Sprout Pharmaceuticals - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is nearing a deal to pay $1 billion for Sprout Pharmaceuticals, the company that just won approval to sell the first drug that aims to boost a woman’s libido, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Valeant would pay all cash, one $500 million installment upfront and one next year, for Sprout Pharmaceuticals and its pink libido pills that will be sold under the brand name Addyi, the Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1K7qXds)

Reuters could not immediately reach Valeant or Sprout for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

