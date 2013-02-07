FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's SP Setia to raise up to $310.5 mln in share sale -IFR
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 7, 2013 / 9:01 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's SP Setia to raise up to $310.5 mln in share sale -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian property developer SP SETIA plans to raise up to 962.1 million ringgit ($310.51 million)from a share sale, Thomson Reuters subsidiary IFR reported on Thursday.

SP Setia will sell 320.7 million shares, which represent 15 percent of the existing paid up capital, with an indicative price ranging between 2.88 ringgit to 3 ringgit per share, IFR reported

The price range represents up to a 7.1 percent discount to the last close of 3.10 ringgit per share.

Maybank is the sole bookrunner for the sale, IFR said.

SP Setia shares were suspended from trade on Thursday, pending “a material announcement”. ($1 = 3.0985 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by S.Anuradha from IFR, writing by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Ron Popeski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.