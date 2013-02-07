Malaysia's SP Setia to raise up to $310.5 mln in share sale -IFR

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian property developer SP SETIA plans to raise up to 962.1 million ringgit ($310.51 million)from a share sale, Thomson Reuters subsidiary IFR reported on Thursday.

SP Setia will sell 320.7 million shares, which represent 15 percent of the existing paid up capital, with an indicative price ranging between 2.88 ringgit to 3 ringgit per share, IFR reported

The price range represents up to a 7.1 percent discount to the last close of 3.10 ringgit per share.

Maybank is the sole bookrunner for the sale, IFR said.

SP Setia shares were suspended from trade on Thursday, pending “a material announcement”. ($1 = 3.0985 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by S.Anuradha from IFR, writing by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Ron Popeski)