10 months ago
South Africa's Grand Parade seeks bigger stake in Spur
October 31, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 10 months ago

South Africa's Grand Parade seeks bigger stake in Spur

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Grand Parade Investments Ltd is to pay 778 million rand ($57 million) to increase its stake in franchising group Spur Corporation by up to 18.82 percent the company said on Monday, part of its plans to diversify beyond the gaming sector.

Grand Parade entered into agreement with Coronation Fund Managers to buy between 16.4 to 19.5 million shares in Spur, which specialises in restaurant franchising, for 40 rand per share, the company said in a statement.

Spur's shares closed 1.09 percent down at 31.90 rand.

Grand Parade, which also runs the Burger King chain of fast-food restaurants in South Africa, said it would pay for the transaction with a combination of cash reserves and debt.

"The proposed transaction is in-line with GPI's strategy to grow and diversify its investment portfolio beyond the gaming sector," the company said.

Grand Parade, which already has a 10 percent stake in Spur, will hold approximately 28.8 percent of issued ordinary share capital, assuming that it acquires 19.5 million shares, it said. ($1 = 13.5345 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
