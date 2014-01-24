FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spur restaurant six month sales up 11.5 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 24, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Spur restaurant six month sales up 11.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Spur Corporation Ltd : * Total restaurant sales increased by 11.5% to R2.8 billion in the six months

to December 2013 * Sales from existing restaurants increased by 7.6% * Sales in international operations rose 16.1% in rand terms, bolstered by

depreciation of the rand during the period * Says four new outlets were opened and six closed during the period * CEO says slower retail sales growth in f&b sector in H2 is indication

consumers are feeling impact of depressed economy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
