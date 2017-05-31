LPC-Tottenham Hotspur nets £400m stadium loan

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - English Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur has signed a £400m (US$514.88m), five-year loan to finance the construction of its new 61,500-seat stadium, the club announced on Wednesday.

The loan will replace a £200m interim financing that was put in place in December 2015, £100m of which has been drawn to date.

The financing is secured by the new stadium and related commercial and match day revenues.

The loan pays a margin ranging from 225bp to 300bp over Libor.

There are no early repayment penalties or amortisation requirements and no material financial covenants until the stadium opens.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs Bank and HSBC Bank are lenders on the new loan and also provided the interim financing.

In addition, HSBC are also providing a £25m working capital facility.

Tottenham Hotspur - runners-up in this year’s Premier League - has spent over £340m on the acquisition of land, the planning process and build costs to date. That was financed with resources from the club and drawings under the interim financing.

The remaining costs of the project will be funded from the new loan and the club. ENIC, which owns 85.55% of the club, will also commit a £50m letter of credit facility to support the stadium financing.

Rothschild advised the club on both the interim and the new facility, with Slaughter & May providing legal advice on the financing and construction. DLA Piper acted for the lenders. ($1 = 0.7769 pounds) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)