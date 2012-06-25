FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SPX, Robert Bosch deal set for EU approval -source
June 25, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

SPX, Robert Bosch deal set for EU approval -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - EU competition regulators are to approve the sale of U.S. conglomerate SPX Corp’s automotive service business to world No. 1 car parts maker Robert Bosch GmbH for $1.15 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The European Commission has been examining the deal since May 21 and has set a June 26 deadline for its decision.

“The Commission is set to give unconditional approval for the deal,” said the source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

