FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SPX Corp profit up 38.2 percent in second quarter
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

SPX Corp profit up 38.2 percent in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Diversified U.S. manufacturer SPX Corp reported a 38.2 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as solid demand for its equipment used in industries from dairies to oil and gas production helped offset expenses from its 2011 acquisition of British pump maker ClydeUnion.

The company, which makes equipment used in beverage and oil production as well as cooling towers for power plants, said second-quarter net income came to $47.4 million, or 93 cents per share, compared with $34.3 million, or 67 cents pe r share, a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.