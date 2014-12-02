FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spyker files for voluntary financial restructuring
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Spyker files for voluntary financial restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Spyker NV

* Filed a voluntary petition for financial restructuring in an effort to address certain short-term operational and liquidity challenges

* District court of Midden-Nederland in Lelystad, Netherlands granted Spyker’s voluntary petition for temporary moratorium of payment, dutch equivalent of american chapter 11 proceedings

* Court has appointed an administrator who, together with board, bears responsibility for management of company as long as moratorium of payment status is in force

* Is in process of securing loan facility arranged by independent financiers which intends to provide immediate source of funds Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.