BRIEF-Spyker files for voluntary financial restructuring

* Filed a voluntary petition for financial restructuring in an effort to address certain short-term operational and liquidity challenges

* District court of Midden-Nederland in Lelystad, Netherlands granted Spyker’s voluntary petition for temporary moratorium of payment, dutch equivalent of american chapter 11 proceedings

* Court has appointed an administrator who, together with board, bears responsibility for management of company as long as moratorium of payment status is in force

* Is in process of securing loan facility arranged by independent financiers which intends to provide immediate source of funds