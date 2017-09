Nov 13 (Reuters) - SQLI SA :

* Q3 revenue 37.3 million euros, up 7.5 percent

* 9 month revenue 115.4 million euros, up 5.3 percent

* Confirms FY organic growth target and FY revenue increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)