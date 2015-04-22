FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chairman Julio Ponce not standing for new board at Chile's SQM
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2015 / 11:15 PM / 2 years ago

Chairman Julio Ponce not standing for new board at Chile's SQM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 22 (Reuters) - The chairman and controlling shareholder of Chilean fertilizer firm SQM, Julio Ponce, did not include himself among a list of nominees put forward for a new board, which shareholders will vote for in a meeting on Friday.

Shareholder Potash Corp is putting forward three new nominees, the statement said.

SQM, the world’s biggest producer of key battery ingredient lithium, has been dealing with a financial scandal that has already led to the resignation of its chief executive and left a question over the company’s future direction.

Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.