FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Chile's SQM says will boost annual lithium hydroxide capacity 7,500 tonnes
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2016 / 10:50 PM / a year ago

Chile's SQM says will boost annual lithium hydroxide capacity 7,500 tonnes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Chilean fertilizer and chemical producer SQM will invest around $30 million by the end of 2017 to increase its annual lithium hydroxide production capacity by 7,500 tonnes, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

As part of the plan to boost capacity from 6,000 tonnes to 13,500 tonnes, the company said it would seek to improve efficiency at a plant near the northern Chilean city of Antofagasta, and would construct a new facility with an annual capacity of 7,000 tonnes.

Lithium hydroxide is used mainly in the production of heavy-duty lubricants, though SQM CEO Patricio de Solminihac said in a statement that it is being increasingly used in the lithium batteries that power electric cars.

The deal comes as SQM is facing arbitration proceedings in Chile with government-run economic development agency Corfo over leasing payments, as well as an investigation over whether it exported lithium without proper authorization. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.