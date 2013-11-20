Chilean fertilizer company SQM confident on potash outlook

(Adds details from results, background)

SANTIAGO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chilean fertilizer producer SQM said potash demand should be higher next year as it scrambles to recover from the breakup of a major cartel supplying the key crop nutrient, which hit third-quarter earnings.

SQM, which owns the rights to huge nitrate and salt brine deposits in the Chilean desert, said on Tuesday that net profit fell to $139 million from $165 million a year earlier.

The collapse of a Russia-Ukraine potash cartel in July triggered a sharp drop in the fertilizer’s price, hitting producers around the world and wiping about 20 percent off the value of SQM.

Conflicting reports on the potash market had led to uncertainty on short-term pricing, said SQM Chief Executive Officer Patricio Contesse in a statement on the results.

“We continue to believe that market demand is the most important indicator when assessing the potash market, and we are confident that total demand levels for 2014 will surpass the levels reached in 2013,” he added.

Low extraction costs give the company an advantage over other producers, although its gross margin fell to 28.5 percent in the quarter from 42.6 percent a year earlier.

Besides fertilizer, SQM is a major global producer of iodine, which is used in computer screens, and lithium, used in cell phone batteries.

Rising competition had meant growth in demand for its iodine had been below expectations, the company said.

SQM did not mention a trading scandal that has rocked it in Chile in recent months. The local securities regulator has accused executives from holding companies that control SQM of buying up shares below market prices and then reselling them at above-market prices, angering minority shareholders.

One of those accused is Julio Ponce, SQM’s chairman and late dictator Augusto Pinochet’s former son-in-law. Ponce controls SQM through his ownership of a web of companies, including Norte Grande and Oro Blanco. (Reporting by Rosalba O‘Brien; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)