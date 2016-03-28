FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile's SQM signs lithium joint venture project in Argentina
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

Chile's SQM signs lithium joint venture project in Argentina

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 28 (Reuters) - Chilean chemicals firm SQM said on Monday that it had entered into a joint venture with Canadian junior miner Lithium Americas to develop a lithium project in Argentina, at a time when demand and prices for the key battery ingredient are rocketing.

SQM and Lithium Americas said in a statement that they will immediately move forward with an updated feasibility study for the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project near the Chilean and Bolivian borders.

The study will examine the economic feasibility of a project with annual output of 40,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent, they said.

SQM , one of the world’s biggest lithium producers with access to lucrative reserves in northern Chile, has been on uneasy terms with the Chilean government in recent months and has previously expressed an interest in tapping resources outside the country.

The Argentine lithium market, meanwhile, is attracting foreign investors thanks to the recent election of a market-friendly government and interest in the mineral from electric vehicle manufacturers who use lithium in their batteries.

SQM will contribute technical expertise to the new venture and has paid $25 million for a 50 percent stake in a subsidiary of Lithium Americas, which recently changed its name from Western Lithium.

Earlier this month, Australian junior mining company Orocobre Ltd told Reuters it is on track to reach full production by September at its nearby Olaroz project. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.