CORRECTED-Billionaire Blavatnik discloses passive stake in Dorsey's Square (Nov. 25)
February 12, 2016 / 7:55 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Billionaire Blavatnik discloses passive stake in Dorsey's Square (Nov. 25)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph of Nov. 25 report to say Blavatnik disclosed a 11.4 percent passive stake in Class A shares of Square, not the entire company)

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ukrainian billionaire Leonard Blavatnik disclosed a 11.4 percent passive stake in Class A shares of mobile payments company Square Inc, which went public earlier this month.

The stake in Jack Dorsey-led Square was reported as of Nov. 24. (1.usa.gov/1N8qUuJ)

Dorsey is also chief executive of Twitter Inc. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

