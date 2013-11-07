FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Payment start-up Square explores IPO -WSJ
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2013 / 12:05 AM / 4 years ago

Payment start-up Square explores IPO -WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Square Inc, the payment start-up co-founded and headed by Twitter Inc’s Jack Dorsey, is in discussions with banks about an initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Square has held discussions with banks, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley, about an IPO in 2014, the financial daily reported on its website. It cautioned that no bank has been hired and the timing of a deal could change.

Representatives of Square, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 2009 by Twitter co-founder Dorsey, Square makes a credit card reader that slots into smartphones such as those made by Apple Inc. Twitter itself is set to go public this week.

Square is growing nearly as fast as Twitter, with sales approaching $1 billion in 2014, according to an internal projection people familiar with the matter shared with the Wall Street Journal. Sales will be about $550 million this year on total payment volume of around $20 billion, the newspaper added.

Dorsey has said publicly that the company does not turn a profit, but has discussed a plan internally that would make Square profitable in 2015, the Wall Street Journal said.

Square is a close strategic partner of Starbucks Corp , which has also invested in the start-up.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.