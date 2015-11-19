Square prices 27 million shares at $9 per share -sources

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Mobile payments company Square Inc raised $243 million in its initial public offering on Wednesday after it priced below its indicated range, valuing it at around 2.9 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

The IPO priced at $9 per share, 42 percent less than the value of its shares in its most recent private fundraising round. The IPO had an indicated range of $11 to $13 per share.

The sources asked not to be identified ahead of an official announcement. A Square spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)