May 23 (Reuters) - UK-based investment consulting firm Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research Ltd appointed Paul Angell as investment research analyst.

Angell joins from Morgan Stanley, where he worked within the company's corporate treasury team.

Angell will work alongside Square Mile's team of investment analysts providing support across all fund sectors with a particular focus on fixed income, the company said. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)