a year ago
Dorsey's Square reports 41.5 pct jump in quarterly revenue
August 3, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

Dorsey's Square reports 41.5 pct jump in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Square Inc, the mobile payments company co-founded and run by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, reported a 41.5 percent jump in quarterly revenue as more transactions were processed through the company's network.

The company's net revenue rose to $438.5 million in the second quarter ended June 30, from $310.0 million a year earlier.

The net loss narrowed to $27.3 million from $29.6 million.

On a per share basis, Square lost 8 cents.

Square, which went public in November, facilitates payments between businesses and customers with a credit card reader that turns any mobile phone into a payment terminal. The company also makes point-of-sale registers and chip-enabled card readers. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
