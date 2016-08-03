Dorsey's Square reports 41.5 pct jump in quarterly revenue

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Square Inc, the mobile payments company co-founded and run by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, reported a 41.5 percent jump in quarterly revenue as more transactions were processed through the company's network.

The company's net revenue rose to $438.5 million in the second quarter ended June 30, from $310.0 million a year earlier.

The net loss narrowed to $27.3 million from $29.6 million.

On a per share basis, Square lost 8 cents.

Square, which went public in November, facilitates payments between businesses and customers with a credit card reader that turns any mobile phone into a payment terminal. The company also makes point-of-sale registers and chip-enabled card readers. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)