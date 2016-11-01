Dorsey's Square reports 32 pct jump in quarterly revenue

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Square Inc, the mobile payments company co-founded and run by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, reported a 32.2 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it processed more transactions.

Square's net revenue rose to $439.0 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $332.2 million a year earlier. (bit.ly/2feGagk)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed to $32.3 million, or 9 cents per share, from $53.9 million, or 35 cents per share.

Square, which went public in November last year, facilitates payments between businesses and customers by using a credit card reader that turns any mobile phone into a payment terminal.

The company also offers services for businesses such as point-of-sale registers, invoice software and loans. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)