6 months ago
February 22, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 6 months ago

Dorsey's Square reports 20.7 pct jump in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Square Inc, the mobile payments company co-founded and run by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, reported a 20.7 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it processed more payments.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed to $15.17 million, or 4 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $80.5 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Square's net revenue rose to $451.9 million from $374.4 million. ( bit.ly/2l0PNSu)

The company facilitates payments between businesses and customers by using a credit card reader that turns any mobile phone into a payment terminal.

The company's shares were up 5 percent in after-market trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

